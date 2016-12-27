The Muslim American Society (MAS) and Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) are holding their winter convention this from yesterday through tomorrow.

Keith Ellison the Muslim representative from Michigan, who is running for head of the DNC, was supposed to attend, but he pulled out after a lot of flack about ICNA and some of the other guest speakers.

Wonder what he would think of this statement which certainly seems out of whack just on basic facts alone.

But MAS, an overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, is not necessarily concerned about other viewpoints. ICNA has been connected to Hamas and advocates for a global caliphate.

Conservative Review described the remaining speakers as a “rogue’s gallery of the Islamist world” including supporters of Hamas and an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 WTC bombing,



