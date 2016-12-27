Exactly how is it appropriate for Obama to scold us for ‘demonizing the different’ at Pearl Harbor? We were attacked and 2,403 Americans died and 1,178 were wounded.

Via Daily Mail:

President Barack Obama asked Americans once more to reject the politics of division, taking a subtle jab at his successor, Republican Donald Trump, as he faced a memorial commemorating the men and women who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Accompanied by Japan’s Shinzo Abe, Obama said the United States’ alliance with its wartime foe ‘has never been stronger.’ It is a reminder ‘the most bitter of adversaries can become the strongest allies’ and ‘the fruits of peace always outweigh the plunder of war, Obama said.

‘It is here that we remember that even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward,’ the two-term president, who leaves office in less than month, said Tuesday. ‘We must resist the urge to demonize those who are different.’

