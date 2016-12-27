Black Lives Matter ‘activist’ and professional agitator, DeRay McKesson is still upset with Hillary’s loss.

“We don’t have to respect hate”. Well, then he shouldn’t turn around and look in the mirror, as one of the principal purveyors of it.

DeRay now works for the Baltimore Public school system and now has influence in hiring people to influence the pupils of that system.

But he still seems to have no understanding of the Constitution. No, you don’t get a mandate because you carry California and New York. DeRay, when you lose the Electoral College, you lose.



