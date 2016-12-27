The emails revealed Harwood to be a colluding stooge of the Democrats, who ran things by them for approval. They haven’t yet figured out they lost by pitching identity politics.

Via Daily Caller:

New York Times writer and CNBC reporter John Harwood, whose closeness with the Clinton campaign was exposed by WikiLeaks, believes Democrats’ electoral failures under President Obama were due in part to “white fear.”

Harwood, who moderated one of the GOP presidential debates, listed on Twitter what he believes are four reasons for Democrats’ losses, the fourth of which was “Obama’s race amid white fear of cultural change.”

