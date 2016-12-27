BREAKING: Trump Tower Evacuated due to a Suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/YzPZSn2Bte — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 27, 2016

VIDEO: Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan evacuated due to suspicious package: https://t.co/TnGzBRlLf9 pic.twitter.com/VHbJ692RLL — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 27, 2016

JUST IN: Trump Tower lobby has been evacuated https://t.co/e92VHdwbR1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 27, 2016

Trump is in Florida, not in the building in NYC.

Update:

Police are now reporting the ‘suspicious package’ was a bag of children’s toys, according to the AP.

They got everyone out of there in a big hurry.

HT: RS



