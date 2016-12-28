Suck it up, buttercups.

Via Mediaite:

A small Oklahoma newspaper has suffered from a loss of subscribers and advertisers in the weeks since its editorial board endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for president.

The Enid News & Eagle joined a number of other historically conservative local newspapers this year in bucking the tradition of endorsing the Republican candidate and picking Clinton over Donald Trump. When the paper published the endorsement in early October, it was the first time since the paper was founded in 1893 that it endorsed a Democrat in a presidential race.[…]

Despite other Republican-leaning papers not really seeing much of a negative fallout with their readerships over their Clinton endorsements, the News & Eagle‘s audience hasn’t been as forgiving. The town’s ex-mayor withdrew from an event sponsored by the paper meant to honor community leaders. They’ve also received a large number of calls, letters, and emails criticizing the endorsement.

While the paper stands by the choice to call on Clinton to be elected, it is doing its best to limit the damage in one the reddest parts of the country:

One reader who stopped taking the paper said it was still trying to woo him back by delivering an occasional copy to his doorstep. The executive editor, Rob Collins, has worked the phones, talking to subscribers who had canceled or threatened to do so.

