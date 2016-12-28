Transmission to Vladimir….

Via Yahoo:

Serving as the latest figurative jab in the two countries’ ongoing publicity war, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the United States’ newest defense spending authorization a “hostile” act Tuesday, Politico reported.

President Barack Obama, following Congress’ passage of the $618.7 billion National Defense Authorization Act earlier this month, signed the spending bill into law Friday and Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the intended funding for Syrian anti-government rebels, who she called “bloody thugs,” was a “direct threat” to Russian aircraft, soldiers and its embassy in Syria.

Zakharova also addressed the timing of the bill, as Obama transitions out and President-elect Donald Trump in, could create further issues for the oft-at-odds nations.

“The passing of this law in the last days of team Obama is an indication the administration is planting a landmine for the future administration of Donald Trump, in an attempt to complicate affairs in the international arena,” Zakharova said.

The Syrian rebels would have access to a number of weapons, including Man-Portable Air Defense Systems, or shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles, that could be used against Russian airstrikes that have helped to decimate Syria and in particular the city of Aleppo.

