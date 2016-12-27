They never got out of medieval times…

Via NY Post:

This ginger-bearded jihadi casts a spell of doom on an elderly prisoner – ordering his execution after accusing him of being a wizard.

The red-maned radical reads the charges against the blindfolded pensioner in a town square near Damascus in Syria, the Daily Mail of the UK reported.

Two other fanatics then place the alleged sorcerer onto a wooden chopping block as a crowd of men and boys look on before a sword-wielding executioner decapitates him.

The chilling images were released by ISIS in a report called the “Implementation of the law of Allah in the presence of Muslims.”

Keep reading…