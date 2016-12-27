Wherever they see an opening, progressives will push it.

Across the country, liberal teachers, administrators, and school boards have sought to replace traditional history, civics, and social studies courses with the socialist propaganda of the Black Lives Matter movement. And your child’s school could be next.

In Episode 3 of CRTV’s “Michelle Malkin Investigates,” Conservative Review Senior Editor Michelle Malkin exposes the nefarious ways in which Black Lives Matter has attempted to infiltrate American public schools and hold students captive to their cause.

In “Black Lives Matter: From the Streets to the Classroom,” Malkin speaks to educators and community members who have witnessed efforts to incorporate BLM’s anti-American, anti-law enforcement ideology into the curriculum.

One of those individuals is Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who calls Black Lives Matter a “hateful ideology.”

“These kids are going to grow up … they’re going to be the foot soldiers for the progressive movement,” Clarke says.

“They’re going to grow up not thinking of people like Rosa Parks, not thinking of people like Frederick Douglass. They’re gonna be growing up thinking people like Mike Brown, Eric Garner, and Freddie Gray are icons of the civil rights movement. I mean, this whole thing just blows my mind.”

But is it really reasonable to think that a controversial social justice group could gain enough influence to effectively rewrite history for generations to come? Yes! And it’s already happening.

“Black Lives Matter: From the Streets to the Classroom” details several BLM-related cases where clandestine attempts to hack the public school system have been made:

