Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid says the potential 2020 Democratic presidential field resembles an “old folks home,” according to a new report.
In the aftermath of President-elect Trump’s victory and recent chatter that Vice President Biden could launch a 2020 campaign for the Democratic nomination, the Nevada Democrat remarked that the field of prospective candidates in four year’s time looks like an “old folks home.” The soon-to-be former senator was referring to Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, all of whom could launch campaigns.