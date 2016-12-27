All these folks have been doing nothing in Washington for 30 years.

Via Washington Examiner:

Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid says the potential 2020 Democratic presidential field resembles an “old folks home,” according to a new report.

In the aftermath of President-elect Trump’s victory and recent chatter that Vice President Biden could launch a 2020 campaign for the Democratic nomination, the Nevada Democrat remarked that the field of prospective candidates in four year’s time looks like an “old folks home.” The soon-to-be former senator was referring to Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, all of whom could launch campaigns.

