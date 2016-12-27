Via Heatst:

Jokes about the President-elect might work on a national stage — for the writers of SNL, or any late-night talk show — but stand-up comics braving local open mics and flyover state crowds say that Donald Trump jokes just aren’t working.

According to comics who spoke with the Boston Herald, audiences are either too on edge or too solemn and depressed to take Trump jokes well — even if Trump himself is a wealth of hilarious material. The political makeup of even urban crowds can vary, and Trump’s supporters don’t find jabs at their man very funny.

“To even lightly joke about Trump leads Trump supporters to assume you are a Hillary supporter and the ­hatred ensues,” said Judy Sloan, a Boston-based comedian. “You run the risk of losing half of your audience — actually, less than half, based on popular vote — but it’s just not worth it.”

