Via The Sun (UK):

A GANG laughed and celebrated as they burnt a homeless man alive on a train platform on Christmas Eve.

Seven migrants have been arrested in relation to the callous attack, which was caught on CCTV and shows a group torching the victim as he slept on a platform bench at a Berlin subway station.

The men, aged 15 to 21, are suspected of torching him at Schönleinstraße station and an attempted murder investigation has been launched. Six of the suspects are Syrian and one is Libyan.

Thomas Neuendorf, the vice chief of the press office at Berlin Police, told German newspaper Bild that detectives believe the 21-year-old is the main perpetrator.

After torching the homeless man, the suspected assailants hopped onto a train to make their getaway.

CCTV footage captured them watching and laughing as the man was burning on the platform.

Luckily the victim escaped almost unscathed thanks to the quick intervention of horrified witnesses.

The shocking attack happened just metres away from where a woman was kicked down the stairs at another station in the city.

A Bulgarian man is suspected of attacking the woman at Hermannstraße station, the next stop along from where the homeless man was set alight.

CCTV footage of that attack, which showed a man kicking a woman down the stairs at an underground station while smoking a cigarette while holding a bottle of beer, went viral thanks to a reward offer from Lady Gaga’s bodyguard.

The latest attack comes as tensions in Berlin reach boiling point in the wake of last week’s horrific terror attack in the city, which saw 12 people mown down by a lorry driven by Tunisian Anis Amri.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has faced a barrage of criticism over the country’s open door migration policy, which some blame for the terror attack.

The country has faced months of violence, beginning on July 18 when Pakistani teenager Riaz Khan Ahmadzai, 17, posing as an Afghan refugee, hacked at passengers on a train in Wurzburg with an axe, wounding five. He was shot dead by police.