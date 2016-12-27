Via IJR:

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer reiterated on CNN Monday that there is “clear evidence” President Barack Obama was behind a recent UN resolution calling for an end to Israeli settlements.

More importantly, Dermer said Israel plans to provide the “evidence” to President-elect Donald Trump and his administration. What Trump will do with that information is anyone’s guess.

“It’s an old story that the United Nations gangs up against Israel. What is new is that the United States did not stand up and oppose that gang-up,” the ambassador said. “And what is outrageous is that the United States was behind that gang-up.”

