The real results of the Obama-orchestrated U.N. resolution against Israel are more chaos and discord in the Middle East and a defiant resolve by Israel to build more settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. Further consequences may be the end of the “Two State Peace Process”, which is an utter sham, and some partial defunding of the U.N. Israel’s hand will be further strengthened when the Trump Administration moves the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Via Washington Examiner:

Israel will move ahead with plans to build thousands of new homes in East Jerusalem, refusing to back down after a United Nations vote last week declared such housing there and in the West Bank illegal under international law.

The vote succeeded after the United States, in a historic break with precedent, abstained.

According to the New York Times, the city will approve the construction of 600 new housing units Wednesday, a first step in what will ultimately amount to 5,600 new Jewish homes in the Arab section of the city.

“Israel is a country with national pride, and we do not turn the other cheek,” Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu said. “This is a responsible, measured and vigorous response, the natural response of a healthy people that is making it clear to the nations of the world that what was done at the U.N. is unacceptable to us.”

Netanyahu has reacted angrily to President Obama’s decision to abstain from the vote, as has President-elect Trump, who tweeted Monday that the United Nations had become a “club” where people “have a good time.”

Netanyahu also downgraded ties with countries that had voted for the resolution, including Britain, France, Russia, China, Japan, Ukraine and Egypt.