Bodes well for tough stance on immigration in the speech.

Via Daily Caller:

Immigration hawk Stephen Miller, who will serve as President-elect Donald Trump’s senior policy advisor, has been tapped to write Trump’s inaugural address, Politico reports.

Miller, a former aide to Republican Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, joined Trump’s campaign in January and helped craft many of the president-elect’s speeches, including his address at the July Republican convention. Miller is known as an immigration hawk and a detractor of current trade policies. After Miller was named Trump’s senior policy advisor, conservative author Ann Coulter told The Daily Caller, “We’re one step closer to my dream of having Stephen Miller run the country.”

