#BREAKING: Police Declare 'Emergency Situation' at Cleveland Shopping Mall
Caused a stampede, with some thinking there had been a shooting.
Via Breaking 911:
According to local media, a large group of shoppers were engaged in a fight near the food court when police deployed pepper spray to break up the crowd—sending people running in a panic.
The mall was placed on lockdown and later closed for the night.
No serious injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Beachwood Place is an upscale shopping mall located in Beachwood, Ohio, a Greater Cleveland suburb. It opened in 1978.
Update:
Ohio wasn’t the only place today:
Via WGN:
Malls across the country are reporting large crowds of teens fighting, leading to multiple arrests, and in some cases the evacuation of the malls. It remains unclear if these incidents are connected in some way.
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Fox 61 reports a huge fight broke out at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester on Monday evening.
Manchester Police Captain Christopher Davis says several hundred teens were involved, and that several fights broke out. The mall was shut down shortly before 6 p.m. and cleared out in response. It was supposed to remain open until 9 p.m.