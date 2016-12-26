What We Know >> https://t.co/T8dzCi6wPP pic.twitter.com/3NRngurozg

Caused a stampede, with some thinking there had been a shooting.

Via Breaking 911:

According to local media, a large group of shoppers were engaged in a fight near the food court when police deployed pepper spray to break up the crowd—sending people running in a panic.

The mall was placed on lockdown and later closed for the night.

No serious injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Beachwood Place is an upscale shopping mall located in Beachwood, Ohio, a Greater Cleveland suburb. It opened in 1978.