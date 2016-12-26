In the words of Bush the Elder: Not gonna happen…

Via Daily Caller:

President-elect Donald Trump shot down President Barack Obama’s claim he would have beaten him in the election if he had run again Monday.

Obama made the claim in an interview with his former senior adviser David Axelrod earlier Monday, saying his messaging would have been more effective with voters.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I—if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” he said. “I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.”

Trump, who beat 2016 presidential Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in a surprise upset, wrote on social media to shoot down the allegation, noting a number of Obama’s failed policies led to his win.

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.” he tweeted.

Trump is expected demolish a large portion of Obama’s legacy within days of taking office, vowing to eliminate 70 percent of his executive orders.