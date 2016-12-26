Via Young Cons:

We’ve heard plenty of stories about entitled musicians pretending like people care about their political opinions and stating they won’t perform at Trump’s inauguration.

Jackie Evancho, from ‘America’s Got Talent’, isn’t one of those celebs.

She has no problem performing at a presidential inauguration of someone she might not agree with on every issue.

Looks like Americans are rewarding her for that…

From IJ Review:

Now, she’s getting another big boost thanks to her commitment to sing at Trump’s inauguration.

In fact, Jackie’s latest album, “Someday at Christmas,” is #1 on Billboard’s Classical Albums chart. TMZ reports that her weekly album sales quadrupled in digital sales and retailers had to restock twice to keep up with demands.

