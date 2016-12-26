Advise and consent, baby…

Via Townhall:

Who’s up for some holiday-era, tiresome, predictable whining from the New York Times editorial board, whose impotence was laid bare by voters last month? The editors — who, in another inevitable failure, are now calling for the abolishment of the electoral college in the wake of Hillary Clinton’s loss — are coming to grips with the reality that Donald Trump will replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the US Supreme Court. Because liberals so often rely on the judiciary to impose outcomes that fail at the ballot box, this is a devastating development for the Left, especially if another vacancy or two were to arise during Trump’s term. For now, the Times is reduced to bitter, hysterical complaints:

The person who gets confirmed will sit in a stolen seat. It was stolen from Barack Obama, a twice-elected president who fulfilled his constitutional duty more than nine months ago by nominating Merrick Garland, a highly qualified and widely respected federal appellate judge. It was stolen by top Senate Republicans, who broke with longstanding tradition and refused to consider any nominee Mr. Obama might send them, because they wanted to preserve the court’s conservative majority.

