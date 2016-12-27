If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. Update to this previous story.

Via The Daily Caller:

A Drexel University professor who called for “white genocide” Christmas Eve isn’t apologizing, and instead says critics of his “satirical” remarks are “violent racists” who are apt to commit genocide themselves. Drexel is promising an investigation.

George Ciccariello-Maher got more than he bargained for with a tweet on Christmas Eve in which he said, “All I want for Christmas is white genocide.” Lest anybody misunderstand him, he followed up Christmas Day by stating that the massacre of white people in the Haitian Revolution was “a good thing indeed.”

Ciccariello-Maher’s statements have put a lot of unwanted attention on Drexel University over the Christmas holiday. In a statement released Christmas day, the school promised an investigation.

“While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher’s comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University,” the statement said. “The University is taking this situation very seriously. We contacted Ciccariello-Maher today to arrange a meeting to discuss this matter in detail.”[…]

“This satirical tweet became fodder for online white supremacists to systematically harass me,” he said. “I teach regularly on the history of genocidal practices like colonialism and slavery -genocides carried out by the very same kind of violent racists who are smearing me today.”

The professor also denounced Drexel, saying the school was giving in to fascism by denouncing his advocacy of genocide.

