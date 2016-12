Feel good story of the day.

Via AWN:

Heavy rains killed seven members of ISIS in Hawija district a security source in Kirkuk province told Al-Sumaria News on Sunday.

The source told Alsumaria News, “Today, heavy rains resulted in the collapse of one of the Islamic State’s (ISIS) tunnels in Hawija district (55 km southwest of Kirkuk).”

“Seven members of the Islamic State, who were hiding from air strikes inside the tunnel, had been killed when the tunnel collapsed,” the source added.