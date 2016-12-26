Read my attorney's letter asking @LorettaLynch to investigate the nation's electoral system. https://t.co/HqogCCkbPD

Jill Stein is insane, getting paid off, or both. They will stop at nothing in this unprecedented effort to unseat Trump.

Via Townhall:

The former Green Party candidate just won’t let things go.

After attempting to initiate a recount in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, Stein now wants Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate the “integrity” of the United States electoral system due to concerns from the recount effort.

Stein’s attorney addressed a letter to the Justice Department expressing concerns over “susceptibility to malicious interference and poor performance” of the voting machines used in the three states won by Republican Donald Trump.

