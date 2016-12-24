Fun times.

Via AP:

President Barack Obama is wishing a “happy and healthy new year” to those celebrating Kwanzaa.

Obama is issuing his final annual Kwanzaa message as president.

He says Kwanzaa is a joyous time to “reflect on the rich African-American culture.”

Obama is emphasizing the principles enshrined in the Kwanzaa holiday: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. He says those principles reflect Americans’ most cherished values.

The White House released the greetings from Obama on Monday while the president and his family are vacationing in Hawaii.

Keep reading…

But he left out that Kwanzaa was concocted by a deranged Felon who brutally tortured women:

[…]history of the violent, deranged and radical black nationalist who concocted the completely artificial holiday of Kwanzaa in 1966. The creator of Kwanzaa is Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga, a 75-year-old professor or Africana studies at California State University, Long Beach. His real name is Ronald Everett. He was born in rural Maryland, the fourteenth child of a sharecropping Baptist minister. Karenga was convicted in 1971 for brutally torturing two naked women. The women were members of Karenga’s ultra-radical, paramilitary, black nationalist cult called the US Organization, according to a May 1971 Los Angeles Times story dug up by FrontPage Magazine. Keep reading…



