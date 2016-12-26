Via CBS:

The three-day Christmas weekend in Chicago has already become more violent than it was during the entire holiday weekend last year.

Eleven men were killed and at least 32 others have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday evening, according to Chicago Police.

Last year, a total of 30 people were shot in Chicago over the four-day holiday weekend, leaving six dead.

The weekend’s most recent homicide happened about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in an East Chatham neighborhood mass shooting that left two men dead and five others wounded, two critically, on the South Side, police said. People were gathered for a party on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Maryland when someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out from an adjacent alley and opened fire. The shooter then ran away.

Keep reading…