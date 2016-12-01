Kirkuk – Extremists of the Islamic State (ISIS) on Sunday stoned an Iraqi woman to death on charges of committing adultery, local sources reported.

The ISIS-led Islamic Police, also known as Diwan al-Hisba, detained a woman in al-Riyad District in southwestern Kirkuk Governorate, accusing her of committing adultery.

Shortly after the arrest, the Sharia Court decided to stone the 32-year-old woman to death in public, without any investigation into the case.

“Hundreds of people, including children, gathered at al-Riyad’s central square to witness the execution of the woman,” eyewitnesses told ARA News.

ISIS jihadists also forced a number of civilians to participate in stoning the victim.

The group called on people to take part in the execution, saying that the woman deserved death “for violating the Islamic Sharia through committing adultery”.

The Islamic State’s Media Office in southern Kirkuk has also released footages showing the brutal execution.