A perfect illustration of a “moderate” Muslim. Wishing that twice as many Christian choir members would have died on Christmas Day.

Via Breitbart:

Hussam Ayloush, the executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which purports to speak for American Muslims, spent part of Christmas Day tweeting that he had hoped more people had died in the previous night’s Russian plane crash into the Black Sea.



He then backpedaled on his offensive comments.

Ayloush, whose Twitter bio lists him as a “Human rights and civil rights activist. Community organizer. CAIR-LA Exec Director. Son. Husband Father of 5,” tweeted Sunday morning, “I’m sad about the crashed Russian military jet. The TU-154 could have carried up to 180 military personnel instead of just 92!”

[…]

Ayloush has since removed the tweet, but it was captured by several Twitter users, who expressed shock and disgust.

This sick bastard CAIR exec should be so ashamed. Absolute filth. @HussamA pic.twitter.com/4QMyBL00UV — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) December 26, 2016

Ayloush admitted to the offensive tweet, then suggested he had not known who died in the crash. He thought his initial tweet made specific references to things like the model of the plane that crashed.

