Because he’s never had a moment to himself with all the vacations, golfing and briefings that he’s missed.

Via Daily Caller:

Barack Obama said the first thing he’ll do once he’s out of office is take time to think about himself.

“I have to be quiet for a while,” Obama said during an interview with his former adviser David Axelrod that was published by CNN.

Once the president and first lady leave the White House in January, they will move into a swanky mansion in the North West neighborhood of D.C. while their youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, finishes high school.

Obama told Axelrod he plans on “writing a book and self-analyzing his time in office” during that time.

