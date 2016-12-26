Living in a state of denial the past 8 years.

Via Fox News:

Attorney and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz slammed President Obama for “betraying” Israel by allowing a US abstention in a UN security council vote condemning Israeli settlements and preventing Jews from praying at the ‘Western Wall’.

Dershowitz said Obama will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in the foreign policy arena and said he created a “terrible conflict” for people who share other tenets of his ideology.

“Many [liberal Democrats] like me who support his domestic policy think he was an appalling… president when it came to foreign policy,” Dershowitz said.

He said the president once invited him to the White House and asked personally for his support, promising that he would “always have Israel’s back.”

“I didn’t realize what [Obama] meant is that he would have their back to stab them,” Dershowitz said, “This will make peace much more difficult to achieve because the Palestinians will now say ‘we can get a state through the UN’.”

Dershowitz also criticized Obama for “tying” President-elect Donald Trump’s hands on the issue during his lame duck period, calling the move “nasty” and a “bait and switch.”