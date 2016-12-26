I always thought criticism of the use of the term ‘man’ has to be one of the stupidest things. ‘Man’ as in ‘fellow man’ has always included within it man and woman for centuries. Only in the ridiculous past decade have people attempted to claim it hasn’t. They are the ones really disenfranchising women from a history that they were in fact included in with such thought.

Via NY Post:

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus last week dropped his drive to eliminate hundreds of “sexist” job titles — thanks to fury in the ranks. It’s a welcome defeat for the forces of political correctness.

Mabus’ target was a host of words that end in “-man.” He cloaked the move as simply an effort to modernize the pay-rate system, but no one ever bought it: Mabus is known for being obsessed with symbolic equality.

Indeed, at an October event at the National Press Club, he justified his policy by saying, “It’s time to quit segregating women.”

But countless former and current sailors weren’t having it. A White House petition opposing the move garnered more than 100,000 signatures — and the less formal outrage was far louder.

