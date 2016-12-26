If stealing oxygen were a crime this guy would be guilty.

Via Law Newz:

Depending on who you ask, George Ciccariello-Maher is either a radical, self-hating member of the alt-left, or a master troll. Either way, the Drexel University professor has drawn some strong reactions to his holiday Twitter messages on Sunday.

The post that started it all, which has since been deleted, said, “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide.” You can imagine where things went from there.[…]

Finally, Ciccariello-Maher clarified his meaning, implying that he was teasing white supremacists who supposedly worry about a white genocide actually occurring.

