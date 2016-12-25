Via WACH:

As the year comes to a close, one family is honoring all of the officers who were shot in the line of duty.

Lynnwood Police Commander Steve Rider is a 26-year veteran of the force. Saturday night, he along with friends and family, are lighting luminaries – one for each of the 139 police officers who were shot in the line of duty in 2016.

It’s a way to honor and remember those who’ve given their lives to protect ours.

“And we just wanted to do something to remember them,” Steve says.

For the sixth year, Rider, his wife Terri, along with friends and family gather in Mill Creek to remember the fallen officers, and pay their respects to the families who will celebrate Christmas shorthanded.

“They don’t have their loved ones today. And it’s sad,” Terri says.

