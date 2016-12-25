Via Townhall:

The Iraqi Christian town of Bartella was liberated in October by Iraqi forces after two years of ISIS control. After ISIS took over the town, its residents were forced to flee to camps, and various Christian religious symbols at their church were destroyed. Shortly after the town was finally freed, a video of residents making a cross for their church and ringing the church bells for the first time in years went viral.

Now, people in Bartella are celebrating their first Christmas in their church in two years. The town is only about 12 miles from Mosul, an ISIS stronghold.

