Alexandrov Ensemble-"God Bless America".International Festival of Military Bands,anniversary 9/11,Quebec City. pic.twitter.com/KcWORebUW7 — Military Advisor (@miladvisor) December 25, 2016

At a time when there are tensions with Russia, here’s a moment of a sweetness where the Russian military band, the Alexandrov Ensemble went to Quebec for an international festival commemorating those who died on 9/11.

Today, most of the Alexandrov Ensemble, including the lead singer in this video, Grigory Osipov, died when their plane went down shortly after takeoff from Sochi. They were going to Syria to sing for troops there. The band, other military and several journalists went down with the plane.



