Matt McDermott is a Democrat pollster and his own words pusher of ‘propaganda’. I think this qualifies:





What Matt McDermott apparently doesn’t understand is that Christians say this each year, welcoming the new King, Jesus. What it reveals is not that RNC is trying to pitch Trump as King, but that McDermott and other Democrats don’t understand this simple concept.

When you seek to be a ‘propagandist’ as McDermott describes himself, you really have to know the people you are pitching too. He clearly doesn’t.

Just one more example of why they failed.



