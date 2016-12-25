Fawning media will keep it up until the end of his Presidency.

Via The Daily Mail:

President Barack Obama was joined by his two daughters for a fun filled Saturday during their Hawaiian vacation that included the trio enjoying some shaved ice together after spending the day at an escape room.

First Daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15, joined their father to unwind on the east side of the island on Christmas Eve with some local style ‘shave ice’ at Island Snow in Kailua.

The popular Hawaiian dessert combines thinly shaved ice with different flavors of syrup and assorted toppings.

Photos taken while they were at Island Snow show Obama being fatherly and feeding Malia some of his shaved ice, as the two seemed to be enjoying the bonding time as a family.

Although Secret Service sectioned off the entire block, tourists and local shopkeepers quickly got wind of President Obama’s appearance in the neighborhood and flocked to both sides of the block hoping to catch a glimpse.

The president, wearing casual clothes and flip flops, shook hands and spoke with a small crowd outside the store.

Obama took off his sunglasses once someone in the crowd outside handed him a baby to hold, which he happily did.

He spent some time speaking to a few children in the crowd before he wished everyone a Merry Christmas. The crowd sent him off with a cheerful applause.[…]

The Obamas are spending their annual two-week winter vacation on the island of Oahu in Obama’s home state.

