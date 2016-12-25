Obama let anti-Israel resolution go through the UN without a veto. Bibi Netanyahu, unlike Barack Obama, will not only resort to the ‘strongly worded letter’…











Israel also announced they will be imposing sanctions on the countries like Senegal who sponsored the resolution.

Israel said it will impose sanctions on two states that pushed for the UN Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli ambassadors in New Zealand and Senegal for consultation. Israel does not have diplomatic ties with the two other states that called for a vote on the resolution – Venezuela and Malaysia. The prime minister’s bureau said that Netanyahu has canceled an impending visit of the Senegalese foreign minister to Israel, and ordered the Foreign Ministry to void all planned aid to the country. He also canceled the visits of the non-resident ambassadors from Senegal and New Zealand.



