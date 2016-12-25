And many more to come…

Via Washington Examiner:

Celebrities in Hollywood were ready to celebrate Donald Trump’s defeat in the November election, right up until he pulled off a shocking victory against Hillary Clinton.

As a result, Hollywood has stopped celebrating, and instead has taken to issuing dire warnings about Trump’s impending presidency. For many, it has meant a blue and somber Christmas season.

Last week, just five days before the Electoral College cast its vote for Trump, a group of celebrities released a video urging the electors to vote their “conscience” and deny Trump the 270 votes he needed to officially win.

“What is evident is that Donald Trump lacks more than just the qualifications to be president,” actor Mike Farrell said directly to the camera in the video, which was produced by a group called Unite for America.

Actress Debra Messing, with bloodshot eyes, finished Farrell’s thought, “He lacks the necessary stability.”

Trump went on to win 304 of electoral votes.

Mourning in Hollywood was at its zenith, however, when it became clear on Election Day that Trump was poised to emerge as the unexpected victor.

“Gonna cry my false eye lashes off tonight,” pop singer and Clinton supporter Katy Perry wrote on Twitter the night of the election, as the results rolled in.

“World will never be the same,” singer Cher, who had campaigned for Hillary, also wrote on Twitter the night of the election. “I feel Sad for the young.” She included images of a toilet and feces to represent Trump.

