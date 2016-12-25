Via NY Post:

The Trumps went back to the church where they married for a Christmas Eve service Saturday, where they were received by hearty applause and a standing ovation.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, spent two hours at the 125-year-old Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, a seven-minute drive north from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The soon-to-be first couple arrived at 10:30 p.m. for the service, where Trump — donning his signature red tie with dark suit — shook hands with church-goers who applauded and cheered his arrival. He sat on a third-row aisle seat.

