Via NY Post:

You would think, in this year of fake news, that editors would know better than to try to cast doubt on The New York Sun’s reply to Virginia O’Hanlon about Santa Claus. It’s one of the greatest scoops in the history of news.

Yet the political Web site FiveThirtyEight failed to get the memo. One of its writers references the Sun’s reply to the 8-year-old girl who, in 1897, wrote the famous letter saying her father trusted the paper to answer the question of whether Santa is for real.

“The Sun promptly lied to her,” FiveThirtyEight’s writer avers.

Let me just say, in my capacity as the editor of the Sun, I resent that kind of language. Particularly from a Web site that led its hapless readers to believe that Hillary Clinton was likely to win the presidential election.

I mean, who made up that story?

Keep reading…