Looks very sane…not…

Washington (CNN)A Florida man has been arrested over Facebook posts that federal authorities claim included threats to kill or physically harm President-elect Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office alerted Trump’s Secret Service detail to alarming Facebook activity allegedly involving a user named Kevin Krohn of Pembroke Pines, according to court documents.

“I’m just glad Obama didn’t take all our gunz! I see a good use for one now,” Krohn wrote on Facebook, according to an affidavit by a Secret Service agent. The comment was part of a thread about Trump’s current stay in Palm Beach and was posted above a photo of Trump that included the text, “He’s not my president / He’s an enemy of the state.”

The Secret Service agent wrote that Krohn also posted a picture of a camouflaged man holding a scoped sniper rifle and, above it, wrote, “The EXPEDITER of Trump! He will never last long.”

Another Facebook user replied to the image, “WTF does that mean?”

Krohn responded, “Keep yer eyes open!”

Keep reading…