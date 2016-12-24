Hate crime hoax hysteria is sweeping the land.

Via Daily Mail:

A white father-of-four has confessed to setting his own car on fire and painting a racial slur on their garage door in a staged hate crime.

David and Jenny Williams from Denton, Texas, woke up to find their truck and motorcycle ablaze and the vile slur ‘n***** lovers’ scrawled across their garage door in spray paint on December 12. Police deemed the incident a hate crime and launched an arson investigation while well-wishers donated money to the family to help repair the damage.

On Tuesday, Mrs Williams however revealed it was her husband who had started the fire.

‘David confessed to spray painting our garage door and starting the fire at our home,’ she wrote in a Facebook post to friends.

Mr Williams, 34, had been checked in to a ‘mental facility’, she said, and would be arrested upon his release.

‘My heart is heavy, and I have more questions then answers. My children and I are in a state of shock and sadness,’ the 35-year-old said.

A GoFund Me page set up by the family’s friends after the incident had stopped taking donations, she added, and all donations given before her revelation will be returned.

