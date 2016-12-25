Via NY Post

We can pinpoint the dawn of our civilization. It didn’t come in ancient Egypt or Babylon. It didn’t even occur in classical Greece, although Athens gave us an edge. We became civilized on the day, 2,000 years ago, when an itinerant rabbi named Jesus stopped a mob from stoning a woman to death.

When Jesus said, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone,” we began to acknowledge the moral equality of girls and women to men. And so began the greatest revolution in human history: the long transition of females from male property to achieving legal and social equality.

The problem is that it hasn’t yet happened elsewhere. For all of the left’s mendacity about the moral equivalence of cultures, our civilization remains by far the most humane and decent — and the only one where women enjoy fully equal rights under the law.

Elsewhere, the situation remains grim, particularly in the Muslim world, where barbarism reigns. Last week, The Washington Post reported a case in which five Pakistani schoolgirls had been tortured and then killed for the crime of dancing (fully clothed) in a video clip.

