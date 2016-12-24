Pick out the fantastical statements…

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wished Americans a Merry Christmas in their last annual Christmas address.

The two joked about the president’s “countless dad jokes” while saying it “has been a true privilege” to celebrate the holidays in the White House for the last eight years.

“The greatest gift that Michelle and I have received over the last eight years has been the honor of serving as your president and first lady,” said the president.

In the Saturday address, he revisited some of the key initiatives passed during his administration.

“Together, we fought our way back from the worst recession in 80 years, and got unemployment to a nine-year low. We secured health insurance for another twenty million Americans, and new protections for folks who already had insurance. We made America more respected around the world, took on the mantle of leadership in the fight to protect this planet for our kids, and much, much more,” he said.

The Obamas also talked about their Christian values and encouraged Americans to be welcoming of all faiths and religions.



