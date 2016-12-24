In other news, Castro is still dead and Hillary isn’t President.

Via The Daily Signal:

Who do you believe is the worst leader of all time?

The Atlantic asked the question in its latest issue and included two of the most recent Republican presidents on a list of 12 contenders for worst-ever leader: Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

Their names appear alongside some who you’d probably expect on such a list: Adolf Hitler, Pol Pot, even the devil.

Were Reagan and Bush really “the worst leader of all time?” That’s the opinion of two of the five people The Atlantic invited to contribute.

Bryan Safi, co-host of the new late-night TV show “Throwing Shade,” used this logic to rate Reagan as the worst of all time:

Ronald Reagan. Tens of thousands of gay men were wiped off the map simply because he refused to speak, much less act. What’s worse than ignoring a national health crisis while you stuff your face full of jelly beans and your wife reads her horoscope in the next room?

Here’s what Laurence Leamer, who wrote the book “The Price of Justice,” had to say about Bush:

I was thinking of Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Redskins, when the goofy, smiling face of President George W. Bush appeared out of nowhere. Bush’s invasion of Iraq was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands and the displacement of millions, was a major factor in the dismemberment of nation-states, and the tally goes on.

The other names are Confederate President Jefferson Davis, former Uganda President Idi Amin, and Roman emperor Romulus Augustus. The Atlantic’s readers added conservative British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, France’s Napoleon Bonaparte, Russian emperor Nicholas II, and German emperor Kaiser Wilhelm II.

Keep reading…