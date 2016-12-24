Blago can wait and start naming names after the Inauguration to receive consideration for a commutation.

Via Chicago Sun Times:

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich is seeking a presidential commutation, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice.

The longshot request comes more than four months after U.S. District Judge James Zagel reinstated the 14-year prison sentence Blagojevich, 60, is serving for a series of schemes that included his attempt to sell then-President-elect Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat.

The news of Blagojevich’s commutation request also comes days after Blagojevich’s lawyer, Leonard Goodman, filed a brief with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking for yet another sentencing hearing.

The 7th Circuit in July 2015 tossed five of Blagojevich’s 18 convictions, but it found “it is not possible to call 168 months unlawfully high for Blagojevich’s crimes.”

