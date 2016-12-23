It was only an accident that he was caught and killed in Italy. If not, this politician’s actions might have allowed him to get away and kill more people.

Via Daily Mail:

A German politician is facing calls to resign over allegations that he prevented police from sharing pictures of the Berlin truck terrorist when he was at large.

Reports in Germany claim that Till Steffen prevented law enforcers in Hamburg from releasing pictures of Anis Amri, despite him being the most wanted man in the world after Monday’s terror attack.

Amri, 24, was named as a suspect on Wednesday after his wallet was found in the lorry which ploughed into a crowd of people at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people.

Keep reading…