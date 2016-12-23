And unicorns are real. Past administrations have always vetoed such resolutions.

Via Daily Caller:

The White House defended President Barack Obama over the U.S.’s abstention from a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements on the West Bank, saying Obama has done “more for Israel” than any other American president.

Members of the White House National Security Council defended the abstention vote on a press call Friday insisting that the United States could not veto the resolution, which they claimed “erodes a foundation for a two state solution.”

The White House said the abstention was consistent with past administrations and while the current administration believes construction of settlements on the West Bank would drum up more violence, it would rather not deal with issues pertaining to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict with the U.N. as a “vessel.”

