Ivanka’s next Instagram should feature their works in the trash…

Via Fox News Insider:

A group of artists have come together demanding that Ivanka Trump remove their artwork from her New York City apartment.

According to Bloomberg, the artists, who formed the Halt Action Group, have initiated the “Dear Ivanka” Instagram campaign as a way to protest President-elect Donald Trump through his daughter.

Many of Ivanka Trump’s Instagram photos show her posing in front of pieces of artwork in her apartment.

“Dear @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,” Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte wrote on Instagram.

