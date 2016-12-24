Suck it up, buttercups, elections have consequences.

Via San Antonio Express-News:

The Texas State Strutters marked their invitation to perform in the presidential Inauguration Day parade for President-elect Donald Trump Jan. 20 as a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” but a wave of opposition on social media is criticizing the group’s decision to attend.

The Texas State University precision dance team announced the performance on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday.

Word of the performance sparked online criticism from users who said the invitation acceptance indicated the university was “showing support to a racist and misogynistic man,” as one Facebook user wrote.

“It’s sickening and un-American to support ‘its’ inauguration in any way, shape or form,” another echoed.

Instagram and Twitter condemnations mounted Thursday, resulting in several users being blocked by the official Texas State Strutters Twitter account and an eventual deletion of the page entirely, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Instagram users accused the group of censoring disapproving comments from their post by deleting all that did not congratulate the news.

“It’s hilarious that the Texas State Strutters think this Trump performance is some accomplishment,” one person tweeted. “D.C. schools aren’t even playing.”

Keep reading…