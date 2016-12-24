Agitation and rioting is the name of the game.

In what some critics are calling a racist incident, a white Fort Worth police officer arrested a black woman and her two teenage daughters Wednesday after the woman called police because she needed help. The incident was captured on a cellphone video that has gone viral that shows the officer pointing a Taser and wrestling the woman and one of her daughters to the ground and handcuffing them.

Jacqueline Craig had called police Wednesday afternoon to report that a man had assaulted her 7-year-old son for littering, according to the woman’s relatives. Relatives said that a man in their southwest Fort Worth neighborhood had grabbed the boy by the neck in an attempt to get him to pick up the trash.

After a police officer arrived at the scene in the 7400 block of Rock Garden Trail the situation quickly escalated, with women screaming profanities at the officer, who eventually handcuffed and arrested Craig and her two daughters, Brea Hymond, 19, and Jacques Craig, 15.

“He didn’t have to do that, nobody deserves to be treated like that,” Jacques Craig told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday.

The video of the incident posted on Facebook had been viewed more than 1.9 million times by 8 p.m. Thursday.

The police officer is white and the women are black. The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation by Internal Affairs, police said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

About 100 people gathered at the old Tarrant County Courthouse Thursday night to protest the video, calling for the officer to be fired immediately.

“I don’t want him to have the opportunity to resign,” said Dominique Alexander, the leader of the Next Generation Action Network, which organized the protest. “I don’t want him on paid administrative leave.”

Craig and her family attended the protest but left in tears when the shouting began.

But mostly, the crowd’s emotion focused on Fort Worth police. They frequently shouted, “No justice! No peace!”

“We know that if that had been a black man grabbing the throat of a white boy,” said Cory Hughes, another NGAN organizer, “he’d be in jail right now.”

At a news conference earlier Thursday evening, Lee Merritt, one of the attorneys representing the family, said, “It’s not a situation where someone used a racial slur, but racism is still all over it.”

